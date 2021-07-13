City Council moves ordinance out of committee for phase 1 of Franke Park master plan

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Tuesday evening, the Fort Wayne City Council voted unanimously to move an ordinance out committee for the contract of the Franke Park Renaissance Phase One project.

The contract is for $996 thousand and would include the following general components:

New entrance into Franke Park from Goshen Avenue

new multi-use rentable pavilion

Connection from new Goshen Avenue entry to existing vehicular and pedestrian circulation system

Removal of all maintenance facilities impacted by the proposed new construction

Proposals were evaluated by a committee consisting of various administrative members of the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department. The department said all proposals were evaluated and judge according to their merit and demonstration of each company’s project understanding, ability to complete, experience methodology and proposed fee.

The project for Frankie Park receives due pass out of committee. — Taylor Williams (@T_Williams_News) July 13, 2021

The committee chose Design Collaborative team as the final team.

“Franke Park is the city’s largest park and one of the most visited parks in Fort Wayne. Plus, 2021 marks the park’s 100th anniversary, so the Parks and Recreation Department is looking forward to begin the design step of the first phase of Franke Park’s revitalization. This project presents a tremendous opportunity to create a new experience for visitors to one of Fort Wayne’s most popular city parks,” the City of Fort Wayne said.

The final vote will occur at a later meeting.