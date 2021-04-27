City Council introduces bill making scooters more permanent part of city

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne City Council introduced a bill that would make scooters a more permanent part of downtown with a dockless mobility system.

The dockless mobility system is a “shared mobility system or service that provides dockless vehicles for short-term rentals for point-to-point trips that is permitted to operate in the City, comprised of devices for the purpose of transportation or conveyance.”

The proposal says that no person under the age of 18 can rent or operate one of the scooters. In addition, anyone riding a scooter must yield to the right-of-way to any pedestrian on the sidewalk, multiuse path or multiuse trail. On the roadways, the user must follow the laws of the road.

The current Veoride Scooters are part of a pilot program that was extended after 2020 proved to be a typical year.

The next vote will take place in two weeks.