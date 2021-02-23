City Council discusses approving 220 additional body cameras for FWPD

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne City Council voted unanimously to discuss the approval of more police body cameras for the Fort Wayne Police Department.

The ordinance being discussed would provide an additional 220 body cameras for uniformed officers. This proposal comes after the council previously approved the purchase of 100 body cameras.

The proposed body cameras would cost nearly $600,000. More than $300,000 was approved for the original 100 cameras in the 2021 budget.

“The City is in position to receive a significant discount on the purchase price and utilize grant

funds,” a statement from the mayor’s office said. “Not all of the body cameras will be placed into service immediately as it will take time for the backbone of the system to be put into place and the body cameras will be phased in over time.”

On March 9, there will be a public hearing to discuss the transfer of funds for the additional body cameras.

The Finance Committee will discuss the approval at a later meeting.