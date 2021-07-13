City Council designates 135-year-old south Fort Wayne home as historic

What makes this home unique is its “unusual” red brick chimney that is centered at the front of the house.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) City Council voted unanimously to make a home south of downtown historic Tuesday night.

The Diffenderfer House located on DeWald Street near Saint Patrick’s Church was built in 1886. The Queen Anne-style home was designed and built by prominent Fort Wayne architects John F. Wing and Marshall S. Mahurin.

What makes this home unique is its “unusual” red brick chimney that is centered at the front of the house. The chimney has a corbeled brick design with a circle between the first and second floors.

The home also features also has asymmetrical massing with a cross gable roof and a prominent gabled dormer on the façade. The extensive use of wood siding, shingle siding, and colors can also date back to the Victorian area when the house was built.