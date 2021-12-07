City Council declines to purchase Allen County Regional Sewer District

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After several weeks of delay, Fort Wayne City Council voted not to acquire customers with the Allen County Regional Sewer District.

Fort Wayne City Council voted by a 4:5 margin on Tuesday night.

Fort Wayne City Utilities is the largest regional sewer district in Allen County. For years the water and sewer utility provider has provided treatment services for the Allen County Regional Sewer District.

The Allen County Regional Water & Sewer District Board of Trustees approved a Utility Acquisition Agreement at the August Board Meeting to transfer assets, debts, and operations of the District to Fort Wayne City Utilities. The transfer is expected to take effect at the end of 2021.

If City Council did vote to absorb the district, Allen County Commissioners and the Indiana Finance Authority Revolving Fund would have both agreed to pay $5 million each. The final $7 million would have been paid by the City of Fort Wayne.