City Council declines $90k grant to bring 27 electric vehicle charging stations to Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Tuesday evening, the Fort Wayne City Council voted 3:4 against an ordinance for the Volkswagen Electric Vehicle Project Funding Grant Program.

The ordinance was for a $90 thousand grant from the Volkswagen Diesel Emissions Environmental Mitigation Trust for State Beneficiaries for the State of Indiana to bring 27 electric vehicle charging stations to the city. The city’s share of the project would have been just over $250 thousand.

The grant would have helped provide 24/7 charging stations in multiple, well lit, areas around the city:

Meijer located on: Dupont Road, Diebold Road, Lima Road and Maysville Road

Memorial Coliseum

Berry Street

Wayne Street

Downtown location of Allen County Public Library

Ash Brokerage Parking Garage

Foster Park

Jefferson Pointe Shopping Center

According to Kyle Winling with the Public Works Department, there are currently 40 electric vehicle chargers in the Fort Wayne area.