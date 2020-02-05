City Council begins process to memorialize Dr. King’s 1963 visit

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne’s City Council is aiming to create a lasting reminder of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his visit to Fort Wayne.

The council discussed a resolution co-sponsored by Councilwoman Michelle Chambers and Councilman Russ Jehl Tuesday, calling on members of the MLK Club as well as a spokesman for the NAACP.

The resolution asks the Fort Wayne Art Commission, which is made up of 13 people, to work with relevant community groups such as Fort Wayne Community Development, the History Center, the African American Historical Society Museum, the MLK Club and the local Faith Community.

Chambers mentioned Dr. King spoke in Fort Wayne at the Scottish Rite on June 5, 1963, to a crowd of thousands saying around one quarter to one third of the audience was white according to estimates at the time.

The bill passed the committee session Tuesday night and will be up for passage and adoption Tuesday, February 11.