City Council approves two uses of Legacy Fund for Science Central, Questa

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne’s City Council approved two resolutions that will provide money from the Legacy Fund.

The council approved a proposal for $500,000 to be used at Science Central to install a planetarium.

They also amended and approved a resolution to continue their partnership with the Questa Education Foundation. The original proposal was for $800,000 over a span of four years, but that was cut down to $200,000 for the next year so as to not hem in the future city council.

The resolutions will now go to Mayor Tom Henry for approval.