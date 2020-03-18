City council approves temporary COVID-19 leave policy for city employees

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne City Council held an emergency meeting Wednesday afternoon to discuss adding public health leave hours for city employees.

The council unanimously passed a temporary resolution that will allow employees to take two weeks of leave with full pay in the case that they are quarantined or are diagnosed with COVID-19. A doctor’s note will be required in both scenarios, and short term disability paperwork will be required as well in the case of a diagnosis. Should employees meet the criteria, they can apply for an additional two weeks of pay at 75 percent of their pay.

Those living with or caring outside of a healthcare setting for someone with compatible symptoms or a COVID-19 diagnosis will be eligible for two weeks 75 percent pay with a doctor’s note, as will people with diagnosed health conditions that put them at increased risk for complications from COVID-19.

Employees who are the primary caregiver for children who are out of school because of a COVID-19-related closing or adult dependents who cannot care for themselves will also be eligible for 75 percent of two weeks pay.

The resolution is valid through April 14, where council will reassess the situation at a regular city council meeting that evening. Council President Tom Didier said at Wednesday’s meeting that council was passing a temporary resolution because the situation surrounding COVID-19 is very fluid.

In an effort to practice social distancing, the only council member in the room was Didier. All others called in.

The city has already taken several steps to slow potential COVID-19 spread by closing Citizens Square to the public and limiting access to the Rousseau Centre. The city currently plans to open the buildings back up to the public on April 1.