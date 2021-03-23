City Council approves tax abatement for Project Mastodon

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Tuesday evening, the Fort Wayne City Council voted to approve a tax abatement for Project Mastodon, pending completion of the project.

The tax abatement will be available for the first 10 years with decreased dedication percentages over time. From year 11 on, the tax rate will remain at the current rate of 3.2510/$100, according to the bill. In order to qualify, Project Mastodon Fort Wayne LLC will need to submit paperwork and meet certain requirements.

For the tax abatement, a performance report will need to be approved by the Fort Wayne Common Council along with a deduction application, according to the bill. It will then be submitted to Allen County Auditor’s Office and the City of Fort Wayne’s Community Development Division. This will need to be submitted each year.

Project Mastodon Fort Wayne LLC will construct a 634,000 square foot distribution center. The center will create one thousand full-time permanent jobs with a total annual payroll of $30 million. The average annual salary will be $30 thousand.

“This is an exciting opportunity for our city,” said Councilman Geoff Paddock. “I know I am excited and can’t wait to find out what the warehouse is.”

While rumors swirled of an Amazon connection when the plans were filed, a spokesperson could not confirm a role in the project. She shared a statement with WANE 15 in early March.

“We are constantly exploring new locations and weighing a variety of factors when deciding where to develop sites to best serve customers, however, we don’t provide information on our future roadmap,” the statement read.

The next step for Project Mastodon developers will be receiving an improvement location permit before beginning constriction, according to Paddock.

Council voted 7:2.