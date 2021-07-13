City Council approves rezoning 1.63 acres to create more CASS Gardens

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne City Council voted to pass an ordinance to rezone 1.63 acres from a residential location to a limited industrial location.

The land, located on Homewood Drive, is owned by CASS Housing, Inc., which helps people with intellectual and developmental disabilities live independently. The company said it plans to use the land for hydroponic farming containers that will be used by CASS Housing residents.

Currently, CASS Gardens has two shipping containers that grow a variety of vegetables. The vegetables are cared for by three of the CASS House residents and teaches them new skills as well as offers a way for them to earn money.

At the location on Homewood Drive, Cass Gardens will create indoor, hydroponic growing containers that will provide employment and food for the residents.