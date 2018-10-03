City Council approves parental leave for city employees

Copyright by WANE - All rights reserved Fort Wayne City Council, File

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - City Council preliminarily approved paid parental leave for city government employees Tuesday night.

The policy will give employees up to three weeks of paid parental leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Employees must meet certain qualifications in order to receive the benefit.

The policy applies to both mothers and fathers. The policy will be covered by an additional $66,000 that has been added to the city's 2019 budget.

A final vote on the city's parental leave policy will be held October 9th.

