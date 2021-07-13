City Council approves funding for public works, parks and community health improvements

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – City Council voted to approve an ordinance that would fund additional public works, parks and community health improvements at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

Last month, Mayor Tom Henry, City Controller Garry Morr and a number of City Council members outlined $7.775 million in investments designed to continue to help move Fort Wayne forward in a positive direction.

The City Administration and City Council are working to utilize $7.2 million in funds for capital projects that were deferred from 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and financial uncertainties, the City of Fort Wayne said.

Projects that would be part of the public works neighborhood investments:

White Oak Lane street rehab

Harvester Community concrete street repairs

Rothman Road sidewalk construction between St. Joe and Maplecrest roads (south side)

Illinois Road sidewalk from Magnavox Way to Thomas Road (north side)

Asphalt resurfacing

Land acquisition for sidewalk projects

Traffic safety projects

Sidewalk rehabilitation

Concrete alley reconstruction

The city said, $375,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) allocation to the City of Fort Wayne would be used to help Super Shot’s Building the Heart of Community Health capital campaign. In addition, $200,000 from the ARPA allocation would go toward administrative fees to assist the city in utilizing professional expertise in overseeing how the remaining ARPA funds can and will be invested to make the most impact for the community.

Fort Wayne is receiving $50.8 million. Half of the total will be coming this year and the remaining half in 2022. The funds must be committed by the end of 2024.