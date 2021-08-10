City Council approves 3 year contact that governs FWDP working conditions, pay

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Tuesday, Fort Wayne City Council approved the new contract for the Patrolman Benevolent Association for Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD).

This contract governs the working conditions for FWPD and, most importantly, their pay. The contract will be for the next three years.

FWPD believes this is the best contract they have had for the past three years.

“We are not only competing with other police departments across Indiana but across the nation. We have to be competitive in working conditions, competitive in pay as well as equipment. We are certainly top of the line equipment at the Fort Wayne police department. Our working conditions are good that’s part of the contract. We just need to get our pay up some and this contract gets that pay up so we can attract new recruits and retain some new officers,” Steve Reed, FWPD Police Chief.

The contract passed unanimously.