ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Mayor Tom Henry called a special meeting of the Fort Wayne City Council Friday morning to discuss plans for a data center being called “Project Zodiac”.

Council members met at Citizens Square and voted unanimously to designate the land at 5801 Adams Center Road as an “Economic Revitalization Area”.

They then voted unanimously to approve a 10-year tax abatement for the new tenant, who has yet to be named to the public. Under the abatement, the tenant would only pay 50% of property taxes for a 10-year period.

Councilwoman Sharon Tucker said this situation is different than other project proposals in the past.

“This one is a little unique because they’ve guaranteed a minimum amount of taxes that they still would pay to us,” Tucker said. “So while they have a 50% tax abatement, they’re still going to, at day one of the project, start paying taxes into the system. And if I’m not mistaken, that project right now, that property right now has roughly earned about $30,000 of taxes and we’ll be seeing a million dollars’ worth of taxes coming in.”

All we currently know about Project Zodiac is that it’s a Fortune 100 company, and the proposed data center would be a $3 billion to $4 billion investment.