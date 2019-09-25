City Council approval furthers plan to redevelop downtown lot

An empty lot at the corner of Jefferson Blvd. and Ewing St. could be redeveloped into a commercial development.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne City Council approved a resolution that will further economic development downtown.

At Tuesday’s council meeting, the resolution passed six votes to two.

As WANE’s Chris Darby previously reported, the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission passed a plan to include the block surrounded by Jefferson, Ewing, Fairfield Ave. and Brackenridge Street in an economic development area that connects Jefferson Pointe to Harrison Square.

If the plan passes in its entirety, it would allow tax income from the district to help pay for the redevelopment of the lot.

The Plan Commission sees the possibility of a commercial building being built at the corner of Jefferson and Ewing, with developers eyeing the land. WANE 15 has reported that Ruoff Home Mortgage was interested in building its headquarters there.