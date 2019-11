FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne’s city council agreed to a resolution for the National Native American Heritage Month.

The resolution comes weeks after pushback against a resolution written by Councilman Jason Arp celebrating General Anthony Wayne, the namesake of the city.

Members of the Miami Tribe claimed in contained historical inaccuracies about Wayne and tribes from the Fort Wayne area. A Miami representative says this new resolution offers a better historical perspective of events.