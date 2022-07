FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two spots to cool down are opening Wednesday during the forecasted heat and humidity, the City of Fort Wayne announced.

The lobby of the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory is serving as a cooling station from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday. The conservatory is downtown at 1100 S Calhoun St.

The Salvation Army at 2901 N. Clinton St. is another option to cool off Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.