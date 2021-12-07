Fort Wayne completes $1 million reconstruction of Burns Boulevard

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After listening to the concerns of neighbors, the city’s public works division has completed a million dollar reconstruction project on Fort Wayne’s south side.

Leaders cut the ribbon on the new development of Burns Boulevard, near Bishop Luers High School, including two new 17.5-foot lanes with a 10-foot curbed center median with trees planted. They also added a 5-foot sidewalk to both sides of the street, and added new drainage structures to better accommodate drainage.

“We wanted to make sure we built a street that the neighbors could take pride in and take good ownership of,” said Public Works Director Shan Gunawardena. “So this is what we came up with. And as you can hear from some of the comments, they’re very pleased with the product.”

Since 2014, the City has invested more than $200 million in neighborhood infrastructure enhancements.