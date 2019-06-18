City bus involved in crash on Lewis Street

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Citilink bus was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on the southeast side of downtown Fort Wayne Tuesday morning.

Police and medics were called just before 8:30 a.m. to Clay and East Lewis streets on a report of a crash. Police at the scene told WANE 15 that four vehicles and a Citilink bus crashed there.

Authorities said later that a woman driving a truck said she didn’t realize there was a stop sign at the intersection and drove through it. She said she couldn’t stop and struck the eastbound bus, police said.

The bus then veered into a car, which was pushed into another vehicle, WANE 15 learned.

No injuries were reported. There were three riders on the bus at the time, along with a driver.