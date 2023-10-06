FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The city is working with northwest Fort Wayne neighborhoods to develop a plan that brings to life everything from infrastructure to historic preservation over the next decade.

The city’s Neighborhood Planning and Activation Workgroup is partnering with neighborhood associations on the northwest side to create a 10-year plan with guidelines for growth, redevelopment, safety enhancements, and preservation efforts, according to a release from the city. The project encompasses neighborhoods of Bloomingdale, Five Points, Hamilton, Lincoln Park, Nebraska, and North Highlands. The plan is expected to be completed in late 2024.

Residents, business owners and area organizations can take a 20-question survey complete with an interactive map to give input on the future of the northwest side.

The city said in the release the plan will cover topics such as historic preservation, economic development, housing, marketing, infrastructure, traffic, utilities, parks and recreation, parking, connectivity, public safety, and zoning.

The survey is available in English and Spanish online, and paper copies are at the Little Turtle branch of the Allen County Public Library on Sherman Boulevard.