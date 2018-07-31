City announces pool, splash pad schedule for remainder of season

Northside Pool

Due to staff returning to school, McMillen Pool will close for the season at 7 pm, Friday, August 3 and Memorial Pool will close at 5 pm, August 5. 

Northside Pool will remain open for the season until 5 pm Saturday, August 11.

The City’s free splash pads will remain open until the end of September, or early October, when they are winterized. 

Splash pads are located at the following parks:

Franklin School Park
1903 Saint Marys Avenue
Hours: 9 am – 9 pm

Buckner Park
6114 Bass Road
Hours: 9 am – 9 pm

McCormick Park
2300 Raymond & Holly
Hours: 9 am – 9 pm

Memorial Park
2301 Maumee & Glasgow
Hours: 9 am – 9 pm

Robert E. Meyers Park
Inside North Gate of Parkview
Field on Jefferson Blvd.
Hours: Open to public 9 am – 11 pm on days without scheduled events

Shoaff Park
6401 St. Joe Rd.
Hours: 9 am – 9 pm

Kreager Park (Taylor’s Dream)
7225 North River Road
Hours: 9 am – 9 pm

Waynedale Park
2900 Koons & Elzey
Hours: 9 am – 9 pm

For more information, log on to www.fortwayneparks.org.  
 

