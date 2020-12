FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The City of Fort Wayne announced Thursday that residential garbage and recycling will not be collected on Christmas or New Year’s Day this year.

Collection for each holiday will take place the following day, Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.

City of Fort Wayne offices at Citizens Square also remain closed to the public due to COVID-19. However, the city says the public is still able to conduct business with local government.

For more information, visit www.cityoffortwayne.org