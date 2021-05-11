City announces 3 Tox-Away drive-thru events, first is Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Tuesday, Fort Wayne’s Board of Public Works announced it approved an agreement with Allen County to move forward with another year of Tox-Away Saturdays.

The City of Fort Wayne’s Solid Waste Department is teaming with the Allen County Department of Environmental Management (ACDEM) to bring back Tox-Away Saturdays to make it safe and more accessible to dispose of the hazardous chemicals.

Residents are encouraged to look through cabinets and shelves to get rid of corrosive, toxic, and even ignitable, harmful cleaners.

The first of three weekend collections will be Saturday at the Allen County household hazardous waste facility at 2260 Carroll Rd. from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Residents will need to bring cash or a personal check to cover the disposal costs. Credit cards will not be accepted.

For the protection of residents and workers, this is a drive-thru event only, the department said. Residents will pull up and staff members with personal protective gloves and masks will take disposables and cash or check without anyone getting out of their vehicle.

“It’s requested that materials be in the trunk or rear of the vehicle. Workers won’t be able to remove materials from the back seat of vehicles. For trucks, materials should be toward the rear of the truck bed,” the city said.

Tox-Away Saturday Dates:

May 15

September 18

October 16

Typical items for disposal include:

Automotive products

Batteries

Fertilizers

Fire extinguishers

Fluorescent light bulbs

Herbicides

Household cleaners

Mercury

Paint

Pesticides

Pool chemicals

Propane tanks

Fees by item:

Household Hazardous Waste: 0-25 pounds = $5 26-50 pounds = $10 Over 51 pounds = $1 per pound

Auto, ATV, Mower Battery: $2 a piece

Fire Extinguisher: $2 per item

Latex Paint: $1 per quart, $2 per gallon

Propane Tank: $1 per pound

Fluorescent 4- and 8-foot bulbs: 1-10 = $1 11-20 = $2



For more information visit: https://acwastewatcher.org/programs/household-hazardous-waste-disposal