City and County council members to address proposed Food and Beverage tax increase at press conference

Local News

by: Corinne Moore

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Wednesday, Fort Wayne City Council and Allen County Council members will address a proposal that would raise the Food and Beverage tax in Fort Wayne.

Last week, Mayor Tom Henry announced he’ll ask the state to allow for the increase. A group of business leaders joined the mayor saying the Food and Beverage tax helps keep companies in town by paying for development projects.

The council members will be joined by restaurant owners and operators as well as other community elected officials to discuss the upcoming resolutions.

The tax would need City Council approval if it were passed at the Statehouse.

The news conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Wednesday. WANE 15 will stream it live on wane.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss