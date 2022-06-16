FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Workers will help with residential cleanup of tree debris in the hardest hit areas of Fort Wayne from this week’s severe weather, city officials announced Thursday.

Beginning June 27, both city and contracted crews will focus efforts on the Waynedale and Aboite areas.

Maps of the areas where workers will be helping are below, with the areas within the purple lines to be the ones serviced. It could take a few weeks for work to be completed, city officials said.

Crews will make one pass through the affected areas, so residents should have tree debris set out at the curb. Starting the work June 27 will allow residents to get materials to the curb and for downed power lines to be removed and repaired, city officials said.

Residents who have the means to do so are encouraged to continue using the drop-off sites that have been established.

The city’s Biosolids Facility at 6202 Lake Ave. can be used for tree branches and tree limbs from residential areas. Republic Services is also accepting tree debris at their compost site at the landfill at 6231 MacBeth Road, city officials said.