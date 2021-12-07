City agrees to new contract, raises for fire department

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Tuesday night, Fort Wayne City Council approved a new contract for city firefighters.

The three-year contract gives firefighters a 5% pay raise each year. Longevity pay for firefighters with 20 or more years has been increased to $7,000 the first year; $8,500 the second year and $10,000 the third year. The longevity pay increase currently is $4,850.

FWFD union has more than 500 retired and active members. About 340 are active firefighters. The current base starting pay is $53.5K and will increase by 5%. A first-class firefighter, meaning they’ve been through the apprenticeship, makes about $63,000 annually.

After a discussion with the council, the contract passed by unanimous decision.

The increase will start at the beginning of 2022.