FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A new version of a city policy announced Friday caters to Fort Wayne residents who don’t speak English.

The city announced an updated Limited English Proficiency (LEP) policy, which provides more opportunities to communicate with local government through interpretation services, video conferences and an interpretation mobile app, according to a release.

Digital services will be available 24/7 thanks to an agreement with the city’s Risk Management Department and Languagers, Inc. This in turn aims to equip city employees and departments with information to help address language barriers.

The release explained employees can use a language identification or an “I speak” card to identify the language. From there, the Languagers program can be used to interpret and communicate with residents.

A future goal is to be able to provide in-person interpretation and translation of written documents, the city said.

It is the City’s policy to take reasonable steps to ensure that individuals with Limited English Proficiency (LEP) have meaningful access and an equal opportunity to participate in the City’s services, activities, programs, and other benefits. This policy is to ensure meaningful communication between LEP residents and their authorized representatives. Interpretation and translation services needed to comply with this policy shall be provided without cost to the person being served. The City will conduct a regular review of the language access needs of our citizens, as well as update and monitor the implementation of this policy and these procedures, as necessary. LEP policy statement

“The policy that’s been enacted complements our ongoing commitment to engagement, innovation, and performance,” Henry said. “Every person who calls Fort Wayne home deserves to be treated with respect and have opportunities to be part of the ongoing work to make our community as welcoming and helpful as possible. I’m looking forward to positive outcomes from this proactive measure that’s designed to make a lasting and meaningful difference for individuals and families.”