Citizens Square, Rousseau Centre to open Monday

The following information was provided by Allen County and the City of Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry and Allen County Commissioners Rich Beck, Therese Brown, and Nelson Peters announced Friday that Citizens Square and the Rousseau Centre will open to the public beginning Monday, May 18.



Over the past several weeks, work has been done to help ensure a safe and healthy return for employees and visitors. Examples include the installation of hand sanitizer stations, signage marking social distancing placement, and the installation of plexiglass shields for employee and customer/public interactions.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s recommended that visitors to the public buildings utilize the hand sanitizer stations provided at the facilities and practice social distancing. Plans also call for no more than two people on an elevator at a time. The safety of employees and guests is of the utmost concern and importance.



Walk-in service with City Utilities at Citizens Square will remain closed for the time being. Customers may use the kiosk located outside of the building and off of the parking lot at 200 East Berry St. to make payments or call customer service at 260-427-1234 to discuss an account. Payments may also be made online.



The public is encouraged to visit www.cityoffortwayne.org where a community resource page has been created and is updated regularly with information about COVID-19.