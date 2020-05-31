Citizens clean up city following second day of protests

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Several people were seen cleaning up trash and graffiti in downtown Fort Wayne following Saturday’s protest.

One man, who wished to remain anonymous, said he had been out cleaning Saturday morning as well and felt like there was less trash and graffiti than he had seen after the first protest. He said he felt like cleaning up was the best way for him to contribute because he did not want to let the actions of a few people take away from the message many protestors wanted to send.

I think when we focus on this aspect, like the graffiti and the damage, the actual protest gets overshadowed and what the message is with that,” he said.

Amanda White was also out cleaning. She said she saw water bottles and milk jugs in the area of Promenade Park. Although she was not at the protests or involved in what happened after, she said she felt a responsibilty to clean up.

“Just because one person did something or breaking windows, doesn’t mean we can’t clean it up and just let it sit there,” said White.