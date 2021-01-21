Citizen Square reopens to the public on Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Mayor Tom Henry today announced Thursday that Citizens Square will reopen to the public on Monday.

Citizens Square has been closed to the public since Nov. 23 as a precaution to help ensure the safety of the community due to COVID-19. Moving forward, City leaders believe providing public access to Citizens Square can be done in a safe manner.



In addition, a number of City of Fort Wayne-owned buildings will also reopen:

The Fort Wayne Metropolitan Human Relations Commission office

Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department office

Parks and Recreation pavilions

Community centers

Youth centers

The Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory remains open, the city said. Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control’s facility will continue to operate under restricted access.

Also beginning Monday, access to the 4th floor at Citizens Square will be overseen by the security desk on the 1st floor at Citizens Square, the city said. Guests with appointments for the 4th floor will need to check in with security to allow access.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Fort Wayne’s divisions and departments have provided uninterrupted services to residents, neighborhoods and businesses:

Public safety – police, fire, and animal care and control

Water filtration plant operation

Water pollution control (wastewater) plant operation

Water and sewer maintenance field operations

Street department functions

Garbage and recycling collection

Snow and ice removal

Neighborhood Code Compliance

Finance

911 services

City’s 311 Call center

The City of Fort Wayne said it will continue to follow guidelines and recommendations from the local department of health and state and federal experts and authorities. The public should continue to wear a mask, practice social distancing and proper hand washing techniques as well as limit participation in large public settings.

Residents are encouraged to visit www.cityoffortwayne.org where a link on the homepage contains health information about COVID-19 and what local services are available to help individuals and families in need of assistance.