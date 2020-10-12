Citilink wraps bus in pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

A Citilink bus has been wrapped in pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Citilink has wrapped one of its buses in bright pink for the month of October.

The purpose of Breast Cancer Awareness Month is to educate the public on the importance of screening and testing while giving support to the cause.

The bus will travel different routes each day in Fort Wayne to expose it to as many people as possible.

Citilink will also be partnering with the American Cancer Society Making Strides event scheduled for Saturday, October 17 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Kreager Park. Breast cancer patients and survivors will have the opportunity to sign the bus at the event.

The bus wrap was made possible through a partnership with Sky High Graphics and Farmers & Merchants State Bank.