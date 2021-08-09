Citilink to temporary reduce services Tuesday due to possible employee COVID exposure

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Citilink has announced that it is temporarily reducing its services on Tuesday due to a shortage of employees after a possible COVID-19 exposure.

“One employee tested positive Tuesday and several others were quarantining out of an abundance of caution,” said John Metzinger, General Manager, on Twitter.

Citilink has announced temporary service reductions for Tuesday, Aug 10 due to a shortage of employees after possible COVID exposures. One employee tested positive Tuesday and several others were quarantining out of an abundance of caution, said John Metzinger, General Manager. — Fort Wayne Citilink (@FWCitilink) August 10, 2021

Citilink said that employees were exposed at an after-hours gathering off site.

Changes for Tuesday:

Route 7 Anthony via Oxford will not run Tuesday

Route 8 Glenbrook/Northrop and Calhoun/Tillman will not serve northbound or southbound trips departing Central Station at 45 minutes after each hour (Route 8 trips departing at 15 minutes after each hour are planned to run as scheduled)

Citilink previously reduced bus service on Route 4 Wells Ludwig and Parkview starting July 26th due to a shortage of drivers. (Route 4 trips departing downtown at 15 minutes after each hour are operating). All other fixed route services are scheduled to operate normally.

Citilink said it will review its schedules and announce additional plans Wednesday.

There have been no known outbreaks aboard public transportation vehicles at Citilink, Metzinger said on Facebook.

Masks are required inside all Citilink vehicles and facilities.

For information call Citilink’s customer service representatives at 260-432-4546, or online at fwcitilink.com.