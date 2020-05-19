Citilink to return to full service next week; riders asked to wear masks

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Citilink will return to full service next week after operating on a limited schedule for nearly two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Citilink said Tuesday it would resume full service operations on Tuesday, May 26. Full service operating hours will be Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 8:15 p.m. and Saturday from 8:15 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.

Citilink will also resume charging for fares.

It was March 26 when Citilink started operating on a limited schedule, after Gov. Eric Holcomb issued a stay-home order. With the state now beginning to reopen, Citilink said ridership has been increasing.

Riders are encouraged to practice social distancing and avoid overcrowding on buses. Drivers will wear masks, and riders are asked to wear face coverings while riding.

Passengers are also encouraged to buy tickets through the Citilink app Token Transit. The number of people allowed inside the Central Station will be limited.