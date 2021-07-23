Citilink to reduce route for 3 weeks due to driver shortage; bus service now hiring

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Citilink will temporarily reduce fixed route bus service on route 4 beginning Monday, July 26th through at least Saturday, August 14th due to a shortage of bus drivers. The route 4 line serves the Wells/Ludwig and Parkview area. Route 4 will operate every 60 minutes instead of the usual 30-minute frequency during these dates. All other fixed route services are scheduled to operate normally.

The driver shortage has been caused by slow hiring due to market conditions, recent retirements, and problems with absenteeism, said John Metzinger, Citilink’s new General Manager/CEO, who started at Citilink in April.

Citilink will evaluate whether 30-minute service on route 4 can be reinstated after August 14th. Metzinger said staff are working to hire new drivers and improve driver attendance to meet the needs of Citilink’s customers. Five new drivers started training on July 19.

Citilink is hiring bus drivers with starting pay at $16.61 per hour, benefits including health insurance and pension, and a $3,000 sign-on incentive paid in installments at 90-days, six months, and one-year. “Pay and benefits are competitive. Citilink employment is stable as we have had no layoffs or furloughs during the pandemic,” said Metzinger. The sign-on incentive, which is available only to new hires coming on board through December, is also being paid to new mechanics, another position Citilink needs to fill.

“We need another 7 to 10 drivers,” said Metzinger. Candidates must be able to pass a background check and pre-employment drug screen, have a safe driving record, and able to provide excellent customer service. A commercial drivers license is not needed as Citilink provides training.

Applicants may apply on Indeed.com or in person at the Citilink office at 801 Leesburg Road, Fort Wayne.

Schedule information is available by calling our customer service representatives at 260-432-4546, or online at www.fwcitilink.com.