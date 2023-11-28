FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Citilink is on board with the season of giving. The bus system is offering free rides on Saturdays in December.

According to a release from Citilink, “Free Fare Saturdays” welcomes passengers without a ticket on all routes- fixed, ACCESS*, and deviation routes- on Dec. 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30.

It’s part of an initiative to make public transportation more accessible, the release said, and to spread joy during the holiday season.

“The holiday season is a time for giving, and we want to give back to our community by offering free fares on Saturdays throughout December,” Citilink General Manager/CEO John Metzinger said in the release. “We hope this gesture brings joy to our passengers and encourages everyone to explore the city and create wonderful memories during this festive time.”

*Those using Citilink ACCESS services must schedule their rides in advance by using the Citilink

Access app or by calling 260-432-4546 no later than 5 p.m. the day before.