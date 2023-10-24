FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Election Day, Citilink will be offering free rides to provide citizens with easier access to polling stations.

The free fare day will be held in conjunction with AARP Indiana.

“By partnering with Citilink, we are helping to ensure voters exercise their right to vote by making transportation to and from the polls a little easier,” said Emily Gorman, director of Community Engagement with AARP Indiana.

John Metzinger, CEO and general manager of Citilink, said the company is “thankful” for the opportunity to provide free fare so citizens have an easier opportunity to vote.

A full list of polling stations can be found online.

2023 Citilink Election Day Stops and Routes

Route 1: Waynedale via Broadway, Northcrest

Gethsemane Lutheran Chuch

o 1505 Bethany Ln.

o Northcrest Line

o 1505 Bethany Ln. o Northcrest Line Heartland Community Church

o 1025 Vance Ave.

o Northcrest Line

o 1025 Vance Ave. o Northcrest Line Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church

o 1819 Reservation Dr.

o Broadway/Taylor Line

o 1819 Reservation Dr. o Broadway/Taylor Line Sears Pavillion

o 1701 Bluffton Rd.

o Broadway/Taylor Line

o 1701 Bluffton Rd. o Broadway/Taylor Line Waynedale United Methodist Church

o 2501 Church St.

o Broadway/Taylor Line

Route 2: Time Corners, Georgetown

Georgetown Library

o 6600 E. State Blvd.

o Georgetown Line

o 6600 E. State Blvd. o Georgetown Line Georgetowne Place Apartments

o 1717 Maplecrest Rd.

o Georgetown Line

o 1717 Maplecrest Rd. o Georgetown Line Maplewood Mennonite Church

o 4129 Maplecrest Rd.

o Georgetown Line

o 4129 Maplecrest Rd. o Georgetown Line Northeast Christian Church

o 4900 Stellhorn Rd.

o Georgetown Line

o 4900 Stellhorn Rd. o Georgetown Line American Legion Post 47

o 601 Reed Rd.

o Georgetown Line

o 601 Reed Rd. o Georgetown Line Christ’s Church at Georgetown

o 3131 Maplecrest Rd.

o Georgetown Line

o 3131 Maplecrest Rd. o Georgetown Line Aldersgate United Methodist Church

o 2417 Getz Rd.

o Times Corner Line

o 2417 Getz Rd. o Times Corner Line Ceruti’s Banquet and Event Center

o 6325 Illinois Rd.

o Times Corner Line

Route 3: Canterbury, Village Woods

Allen County Extension

o 4001 Crescent Ave.

o Canterbury Line

o 4001 Crescent Ave. o Canterbury Line Ivy Tech- Coliseum

o 3800 N. Anthony Blvd.

o Canterbury Line

o 3800 N. Anthony Blvd. o Canterbury Line Unity of Fort Wayne Spiritual Center

o 3232 Crescent Ave.

o Canterbury Line

o 3232 Crescent Ave. o Canterbury Line Lifehouse-Forest Park Campus

o 2100 Kentucky Ave.

o Canterbury Line

o 2100 Kentucky Ave. o Canterbury Line Hessen Cassel Library

o 3030 E. Paulding Rd.

o Village Woods Line

o 3030 E. Paulding Rd. o Village Woods Line Colony Heights Church

o 4724 E. Tillman Rd.

o Village Woods Line

o 4724 E. Tillman Rd. o Village Woods Line Faith Lutheran Church

o 1700 E. Pettit Ave.

o Village Woods Line

o 1700 E. Pettit Ave. o Village Woods Line Fellowship Missionary Church

o 2536 E. Tillman Rd.

o Village Woods Line

o 2536 E. Tillman Rd. o Village Woods Line League for Blind and Disabled

o 5821 S. Anthony Blvd.

o Village Woods Line

o 5821 S. Anthony Blvd. o Village Woods Line Many Nations Church

o 5100 Gaywood Dr.

o Village Woods Line

o 5100 Gaywood Dr. o Village Woods Line Peace Lutheran Church

o 4900 Fairfield Ave.

o Village Woods Line

o 4900 Fairfield Ave. o Village Woods Line Trier Ridge Church of God

o 7501 Hessen Cassel Rd.

o Village Woods Line

o 7501 Hessen Cassel Rd. o Village Woods Line Unitarian Universalist Congregation

o 5310 Old Mill Rd.

o Village Woods Line

Route 4: Wells/Ludwig, Parkview

Allen County Extension

o 4001 Crescent Ave.

o Parkview Line

o 4001 Crescent Ave. o Parkview Line Debrand Fine Chocolates

o 10105 Auburn Park Dr.

o Parkview Line

o 10105 Auburn Park Dr. o Parkview Line Good Shepherd United Church

o 4700 Vance Ave.

o Parkview Line

o 4700 Vance Ave. o Parkview Line Northeast Innovation Center

o 3201 Stellhorn Rd.

o Parkview Line

o 3201 Stellhorn Rd. o Parkview Line Parkwood Church of God

o 3320 Trier Rd.

o Parkview Line

o 3320 Trier Rd. o Parkview Line Spiece Fitness

o 5310 Merchandise Rd

Route 6: Franke Park, McKinnie

Fort Wayne Community Center

o 233 W. Main St.

o Franke Park Line

o 233 W. Main St. o Franke Park Line New Beginnings Community Church

o 1121 Trick Ave.

o Franke Park Line

o 1121 Trick Ave. o Franke Park Line Fort Wayne Urban League

o 2135 S. Hanna St.

o McKinnie Line

o 2135 S. Hanna St. o McKinnie Line McMillen Park Community Center

o 3901 Abbott St.

o McKinnie Line

o 3901 Abbott St. o McKinnie Line McMillen Sports Life Academy

o 3900 Hessen Cassel Rd.

o McKinnie Line

o 3900 Hessen Cassel Rd. o McKinnie Line True Love Baptist Church

o 715 E. Wallace St.

o McKinnie Line

Route 7: Anthony/Oxford

Faith Lutheran Church

o 1700 E. Pettit Ave.

o Anthony/Oxford Line

o 1700 E. Pettit Ave. o Anthony/Oxford Line Fort Wayne Urban League

o 2135 S. Hanna St.

o Anthony/Oxford Line

o 2135 S. Hanna St. o Anthony/Oxford Line The League for Blind & Disabled

o 5821 S. Anthony Blvd.

o Anthony/Oxford Line

o 5821 S. Anthony Blvd. o Anthony/Oxford Line Public Safety Academy

o 7602 Patriot Crossing

o Anthony/Oxford Line

o 7602 Patriot Crossing o Anthony/Oxford Line True Love Baptist Church

o 715 E. Wallace St.

o Anthony/Oxford Line

Route 8: Glenbrook / Northrop, Calhoun / Tillman

Dupont Library

o 536 E. Dupont Rd

o Glenbrook/Northrop Line

o 536 E. Dupont Rd o Glenbrook/Northrop Line First Assembly of God

o 1400 W. Washington Center Rd.

o Glenbrook/Northrop Line

o 1400 W. Washington Center Rd. o Glenbrook/Northrop Line Northridge Baptist Church

o 1300 E. Cook Rd.

o Glenbrook/Northrop Line

o 1300 E. Cook Rd. o Glenbrook/Northrop Line Turnstone

o 3320 N. Clinton St.

o Glenbrook/Northrop Line

o 3320 N. Clinton St. o Glenbrook/Northrop Line Jacob’s Well

o 10707 Coldwater Rd.

o Glenbrook/Northrop Line

o 10707 Coldwater Rd. o Glenbrook/Northrop Line Public Safety Academy

o 7602 Patriot Crossing

o Calhoun/Tillman Line

o 7602 Patriot Crossing o Calhoun/Tillman Line Simpson-Getsemani UMC

o 2501 S. Harrison St.

o Calhoun/Tillman Line

Route 9: Brooklyn / Taylor, St. Francis / Gateway

Bethany Lutheran Church

o 2435 Engle Rd.

o Brooklyn/Taylor Line

o 2435 Engle Rd. o Brooklyn/Taylor Line Fraternal Order of Eagles 3512

o 2730 Lofty Dr.

o Brooklyn/Taylor Line

o 2730 Lofty Dr. o Brooklyn/Taylor Line North Highlands Church

o 1414 Archer Ave.

o St. Francis/Gateway Line

o 1414 Archer Ave. o St. Francis/Gateway Line VFW Post 857

o 2202 W Main St.

o St. Francis/Gateway Line

Route 10: New Haven

East Chestnut Church of Christ

o 3601 Chestnut St.

o New Haven Line

o 3601 Chestnut St. o New Haven Line Emanuel Lutheran Church

o 800 Green St.

o New Haven Line

o 800 Green St. o New Haven Line New Haven Community Center

o 7500 SR 930 E.

o New Haven Line

o 7500 SR 930 E. o New Haven Line New Haven Fire Department Station #3

o 910 Hartzell Rd.

o New Haven Line

o 910 Hartzell Rd. o New Haven Line Pilgrim Baptist Church

o 1331 Gay St.

o New Haven Line

Routes 15 & 21: Parkview MedLink, Glenbrook / Coldwater / Dupont Rd. FlexLink