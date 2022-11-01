ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The community can access public transportation for free on Election Day, Citilink announced Tuesday.

Citilink is partnering with AARP for a fare-free day on Nov. 8 so the entire community can get to and from the polls.

“As a resident of Allen County, IN you deserve the choice to have a voice in who your elected officials are as the most basic act of citizenship,” said John Metzinger, the general manager and CEO of Citilink. “Citilink is proud to provide our community with access to basic necessities – food, health, housing, employment, and education, and this certainly includes the right to vote.”

You can call Citilink at 260-265-1753 to plan your route for Election Day. Free fares apply to anyone riding Citilink buses that day, not just voters. Find information on voting in Allen County here.

“Encouraging people to vote is a cornerstone of our work in Fort Wayne,” said Emily Gorman, AARP Indiana’s Director of Community Engagement. “This partnership is just one piece of a sustained effort to make it easier to understand when, where, and how to vote.”