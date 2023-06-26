FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Monday, Citilink received federal funding that will allow the company to improve safety at its facilities and further its climate goals.

The Federal Transit Administration awarded Citilink nearly $1.3 million in funding, which will go toward replacing the roof on its vehicle storage facility and the underground fuel storage tanks with an above-ground system.

According to Citilink, the facilities in need of repair are nearly 40 years old, and the upgrades will improve “safety and state of good repair” for its facilities.

Citilink’s projects cost roughly $2 million, but the rest of the funding will come in the form of $400,000 from the CARES Act and $320,000 in local matching funds.

John Metzinger, CEO and general manager of Citilink, said locals leaders, including Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry and New Haven Mayor Steven McMichael, as well as U.S. Rep. Jim Banks and U.S. Sen. Todd Young each provided support for Citilink as the company applied for federal funding.

“It’s great to see the community come together to prioritize increased investments in public transportation,” Metzinger said.

The projects are expected to be completed by summer 2024, according to Citilink.