Citilink offers customers free Wi-Fi on buses and at central station

Residents now have the chance to access free Wi-Fi on all Citilink buses and at their Central Station. Officials outfitted their entire fleet with equipment allowing Wi-Fi use while the vehicles are on the road.

“It’s important for our passengers to have connectivity while riding a Citilink bus,” Sherese Fortriede, Citilink Board Chair, said. “We are pleased that we are able to provide this free service to our customers.”

To use the Citilink free Wi-Fi, simply go to the Wi-Fi settings on your phone and select Citilink Public Wi-Fi, and accept the Terms of Use to connect. Officials said you don’t need a password to access it