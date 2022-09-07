FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Ever wanted to use a city bus but you’ve been anxious about understanding the schedule or transferring from bus to bus?

Citilink hopes to ease those worries through its new Travel Training Program.

The program will connect a Citilink staffer with you to ride alongside you. Riders will learn how to:

plan a trip

read a schedule

transfer buses

use the Citilink app

pay for bus fare

The travel training program is free with a bus fare.

“Travel Training is an incredible program because no matter what type of travel you are looking for – how to go from your residence to work or how to ride the entire fixed route system – Citilink staff are prepared to work with you on making sure you feel safe, comfortable, and excited to be on your way to independent travel,” said Citilink’s Marketing and Development Manager Ashley Pino.

To book your travel training session, or for more information, click here.