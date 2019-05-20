Citilink is Positively Fort Wayne

Businesses, charities, individuals. The Better Business Bureau of Northern Indiana honors them once a year during its annual Torch awards. The program celebrates those the BBB says “do it right.”

In April, WANE15 was a proud sponsor of the event. Dirk Rowley and Terra Brantley emceed the program. Businesses and charities with longstanding accreditation with the BBB were among the honorees. Each was showcased in stories put together by Marilyn Moran-Townsend the CEO of CVC Communications, the company that produces the Torch Awards. One of the businesses was Citilink, a BBB Pillar of the Community.

“Citilink is a wonderful transportation company that provides a service to the community around town,” said Chuck Triplett, a fixed route driver with Citilink. “It provides an access for the community to be able to go to places that they like to go to. They get to do all this at a very reasonable price. Citilink also takes amazing care of their employees. I truly value and appreciate my job. It just seems fitting to nominate them for the pillar of the community seeing that this is their 50th Anniversary.”

“The Pillar of the Community makes opportunities possible for everyone in our Community,” said Marilyn Moran-Townsend.

“I always say that you can’t do it if you can’t get there and we’re the getting there part,” said Betsy Kachmar, Citilink Assistant General Manager. “We are the part that gets you to your job, to your school, to your doctor’s appointment, to the movies with a friend, to the park. Anywhere that you would want to go we can get you there and our goal is of course to get you there safely, reliably, and dependably at an affordable cos. That sounds like integrity to me. Without us a lot of people wouldn’t be able to participate in those things.”

Citilink Access Service provides 45,000 origin-to-destination rides per year. “If it wasn’t for the access buses they wouldn’t be able to get out of their houses and be able to go to Easter Seals ARC of Northeast Indiana and be able to work the jobs that they were given and be able to go and do the physical therapy that they get at ARC. They would be stuck in their houses,” said Terry Leis, a Citilink Access Bus Driver. “We’re really their only access to be able to get around to be able to go and do things like everybody else does.”

“As a community Fort Wayne benefits from Citilink being there because we reduce congestion. If all of the two million trips that we provide every year were done in individual cars, with individual people we would need more roads. We wouldn’t be able to get around. We would never be able to find a parking space so there’s a lot of individual benefits and there’s also a lot of community benefits environmentally, socially and economicall to investing in public transit,” said Kachmar.

