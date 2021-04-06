Citilink hires new General Manager after nationwide search

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Citilink announced Tuesday that John Metzinger has been hired to serve as General Manager and will begin April 19.

“After a nationwide search, the Citilink Board of Directors is excited to have John join the Citilink family. He has a passion for public transportation and its role in getting our residents to school, work, medical appointments, and shopping which drives our local economy,” said Sherese Fortriede, Board Chair.

Metzinger will be joining Citilink from Ann Arbor, Michigan, where he is wrapping up his service as Deputy CEO at the Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority / TheRide.

Citilink said he previously served in several roles at CityBus in Lafayette and as Director of Public Transportation in Danville, Illinois.

“I am looking forward to serving the Fort Wayne community and getting to know the staff, Board members, customers, and community leaders,” Metzinger said.