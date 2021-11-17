Citilink ends free fare Nov. 30

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Citilink has announced that its free fare will end on Nov. 30. Bus fares will resume being collected on Dec. 1.

When the pandemic began, ridership declined more than 34% in 2020, Citilink said. By offering free fares, ridership has increased by 7.5% in 2021.

“Citilink was able to offer a free, safe, and reliable way to reach your destinations this year and we are excited to bring the momentum of increased ridership into the new year. Thank you to our riders for continuing to trust in Citilink and allowing us to connect you to the community through this pandemic. For those who are still curious about public transportation, we encourage you to take a ride – cost free – before November 30th” said John Metzinger, General Manager/CEO of Citilink.

To purchase a bus pass, visit Central Station or purchase online.

Until further notice, wearing your mask and practicing social distancing is required. Citilink said vehicles and facilities are frequently cleaned and sanitized.

For questions regarding bus service, call a customer service representative at 260-432-4546 or go to www.fwcitilink.com. Real-time bus information is available at www.fwcitilink.doublemap.com/.