Citilink detouring buses Saturday during Fort4Fitness

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Citilink has announced that it will be detouring several bus routes on Saturday from 8:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. due to the Fort4Fitness marathon.

There will be no buses stopping at the following bus stops

#1: Waynedale via Broadway: Ewing at Brackenridge, Ewing at Jefferson, the McDonald’s on Jefferson, and Fairfield at Brackenridge

#2: Times Corners: Fairfield at Brackenridge

#3: Village Woods: Any stops along with Fairfield from Baker to Paulding as well as the stops on Pettit between Fairfield and Lafayette.

#4: Wells Ludwig: Fairfield at Brackenridge and Ewing at Brackenridge and the McDonalds on Jefferson and Ewing at Jefferson

#5: Southgate Plaza: From Pontiac and Calhoun to Calhoun and Paulding. Paulding to Fairfield, Fairfield to Calhoun, and Calhoun to Tillman

#6: McKinnie: Stops along Murray and Wallace

#8: Calhoun/Tillman: Any stops from Central Station, and Calhoun to Paulding

#9: Brooklyn/Taylor: Stops along Calhoun-Masterson, Fairfield, and Taylor

#9: St. Francis: Stops along Baker and Ewing

Citilink said it apologizes for any inconvenience.