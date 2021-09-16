Citilink detouring buses Saturday during Fort4Fitness

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Citilink has announced that it will be detouring several bus routes on Saturday from 8:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. due to the Fort4Fitness marathon.
There will be no buses stopping at the following bus stops
- #1: Waynedale via Broadway: Ewing at Brackenridge, Ewing at Jefferson, the McDonald’s on Jefferson, and Fairfield at Brackenridge
- #2: Times Corners: Fairfield at Brackenridge
- #3: Village Woods: Any stops along with Fairfield from Baker to Paulding as well as the stops on Pettit between Fairfield and Lafayette.
- #4: Wells Ludwig: Fairfield at Brackenridge and Ewing at Brackenridge and the McDonalds on Jefferson and Ewing at Jefferson
- #5: Southgate Plaza: From Pontiac and Calhoun to Calhoun and Paulding. Paulding to Fairfield, Fairfield to Calhoun, and Calhoun to Tillman
- #6: McKinnie: Stops along Murray and Wallace
- #8: Calhoun/Tillman: Any stops from Central Station, and Calhoun to Paulding
- #9: Brooklyn/Taylor: Stops along Calhoun-Masterson, Fairfield, and Taylor
- #9: St. Francis: Stops along Baker and Ewing
Citilink said it apologizes for any inconvenience.