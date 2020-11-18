Citilink calls off Free Fare Saturdays

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Citilink will not offer free rides on Saturdays this holiday season due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Citilink said Wednesday it would not hold its annual Free Fare Saturdays “given the circumstances of the COVID-19 virus.” The long-running program offered free fares on Saturdays between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

“To keep our passengers and our employees safe, we do not want to encourage overcrowding of buses,” Citilink said.

Regularly scheduled Saturday service hours will continue. All Citilink passengers are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing on buses.

For questions about tickets or other information, please call Citilink customer service at (260) 432-4546 or visit www.FWCitilink.com.