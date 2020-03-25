Citilink buses to operate on limited schedule starting Thursday

Due to the Stay-At-Home Order put in place by Governor Eric Holcomb, along with a decrease in ridership, Citilink will operate on a limited schedule beginning Thursday, March 26, 2020.

Citilink will not be charging a fare also beginning on Thursday, March 26, 2020. All passengers will begin boarding from the back of the bus to ensure safety of our drivers. Anyone with a mobility device or special assistance will still be able to board from the front of the bus.

Our limited schedule will operate as follows:

– All half hour buses will not operate for a minimum of two weeks.

– Bus routes 8, 4, and 7 will be impacted – however, they will continue running every hour.

– All other service will remain the same, running every hour.

As a reminder, Central Station and Citilink’s front offices at Leesburg Road are closed. The restrooms at Central Station will remain open.

Citilink will continue protective measures to prevent the spread of the infectious disease to our passengers and staff. This includes spraying each bus with a sanitizing spray every night. We are committed to protecting the health and safety of all passengers. We will continue to monitor and implement additional measures if needed.

For additional information, please call customer service at 260-432-4546

