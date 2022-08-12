FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- The big top is making its way to Fort Wayne this weekend. The Cirque Italia silver unit showcases innovative human talents, performing the most daring acts. This pirate-themed atmosphere, combined with the incredible acts will give the audience a unique European-style performance.

A sneak peek of one performance:

The big top tent is located at Bobby McGee’s & Pierre’s in the south parking lot.

The shows are Friday, August 12 at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, August 13th at 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., & 7:30 p.m. Sunday, August 14th at 1:30 p.m. & 4:30 p.m.

