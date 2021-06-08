Cirque Italia turning back time to the 1950’s in Goshen and Warsaw

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) – Have you ever wished you could turn back time? To go back to a simpler, happy time filled with sock hops, drive-in theaters, muscle cars, and thick sideburns? Cirque Italia’s Gold Unit performers hope to do just that as it stops in Goshen and Warsaw.

“Come along for the ride when a 1950s-obsessed adolescent falls asleep and dreams of living in this revolutionary era. This high-octane show is guaranteed to captivate and engage every kiddo and Daddy-O in the audience,” Cirque Italia said.

The show features performers from Argentina, Brazil, Romania, and many other countries performing low wire fanatics, dazzling contortion, wild trampoline antics and even a wheel of death!

Schedule:

June 10 at 7:30 p.m. at the Elkhart County Fairgrounds (17746 C.R. 34)

June 11 at 7:30 p.m. at the Elkhart County Fairgrounds (17746 C.R. 34)

June 12 at 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Elkhart County Fairgrounds (17746 C.R. 34)

June 13 at 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. at the Elkhart County Fairgrounds (17746 C.R. 34)

June 17 at 7:30 p.m. at the Kosciusko County Fairgrounds (1400 E. Smith St.)

June 18 at 7:30 p.m. at the Kosciusko County Fairgrounds (1400 E. Smith St.)

June 19 at 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Kosciusko County Fairgrounds (1400 E. Smith St.)

June 20 at 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. at the Kosciusko County Fairgrounds (1400 E. Smith St.)

Cirque Italia is enforcing all recommendations set forth by the C.D.C. and local municipalities. The company said it has made certain adjustments and accommodations in order to comply with the safety guidelines set forth by local and state officials. These adjustments and accommodations include some of the following:

Restricted seating capacity

Socially distanced seating with visual cues throughout tent

Mask mandate for anyone over 3 years of age (available for purchase if needed)

Increased number of hand sanitization stations in and around tent

All common areas wiped down and disinfected every 10-15 minutes

Tickets cost $10 – $50 depending on availability and can be purchased online or by phone at 941-704-8572.

Cirque Italia said offers one free child admission with every full priced paying adult ticket in levels two or three. This offer cannot be combined with any other offers, discounts or deals. Call 941-704-8572 to get the promo code for your location.

For more information, visit www.cirqueitalia.com.