‘Circle the Fort’ car parade to take place to show support for President Trump

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A car parade to show support for President Trump will take place on Saturday.

The ‘Circle the Fort’ parade will begin in the Stock and Field parking lot at State Road 15 and US 24 in Wabash at 1 p.m. on Saturday. The group is expecting to add participants from Lagro, Huntington and Roanoke as they head towards Fort Wayne.

Individuals from communities closer to the Fort Wayne area should plan to join the group as they make a loop around I-469.

Organizers are asking participants to decorate vehicles in support of the president.